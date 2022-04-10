Brokerages Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Million

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) to report sales of $8.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $18.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $76.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.19 million to $119.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $460.20 million, with estimates ranging from $114.76 million to $684.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYZN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,201. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

