Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,325,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,036. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

