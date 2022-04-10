Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will announce $20.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $12.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $196.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $282.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $353.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

FLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 957,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,131. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $648.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.