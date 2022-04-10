Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

