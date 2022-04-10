Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $352.98

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.98 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 514.16 ($6.74). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.71), with a volume of 1,066,061 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.25) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.97) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.47).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,450 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,503.61). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($63,491.57). Insiders bought a total of 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376 over the last three months.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

