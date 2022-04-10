Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($93.41) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €71.56 ($78.64) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.60. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.