Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($93.41) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €71.56 ($78.64) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.60. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

