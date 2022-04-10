BP’s (BP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 480 ($6.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.92) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.26) to GBX 465 ($6.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 466.25 ($6.11).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 391.50 ($5.13) on Thursday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 380.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a market cap of £76.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($483.93). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.93).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

