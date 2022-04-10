Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Down 5.3%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at $112,150,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,169,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

