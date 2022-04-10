Bottos Price Up 82.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $597,524.61 and approximately $61,046.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 82.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00036013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00107003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

