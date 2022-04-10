BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 1,022,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.