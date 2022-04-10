BMO Capital Markets Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.23.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.22.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

