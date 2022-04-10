Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Capitalization Achieves $444,535.14

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $444,535.14 and $28,888.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

