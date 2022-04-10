Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.82.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.28.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,862 shares of company stock worth $48,643,887 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.