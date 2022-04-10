BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $818.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $3,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

