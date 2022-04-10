BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $966.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,043.00 to $966.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $924.94.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $736.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $750.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.45. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,230,851,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

