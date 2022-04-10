BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BL. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

