BK Technologies Co. (BKTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

BK Technologies stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTIGet Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of BK Technologies worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

