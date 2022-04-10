BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0003 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,120.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00387794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00086219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00097617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,043,114,828 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.