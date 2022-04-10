Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $192.86 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $16.89 or 0.00039583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002004 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.