Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $3.00 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00006999 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $103.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00395121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00097534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.