Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $37.11 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $649.89 million and $9.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $37.11 or 0.00086754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00386106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00099730 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

