Bitblocks (BBK) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $112,871.60 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,740.18 or 0.99923591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002127 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.