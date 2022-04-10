BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $80.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.43.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 488,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.