Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.75. 1,410,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.27. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

