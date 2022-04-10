Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.27.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

