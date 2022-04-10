BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 674,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 3,084,063 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.