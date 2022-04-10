BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.27

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.28. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 17,832 shares trading hands.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%.
About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)
BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
