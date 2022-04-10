BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.27

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.28. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 17,832 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

