BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 9,788 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 377.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

