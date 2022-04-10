BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 18,808 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

