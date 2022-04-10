BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

PXD opened at $254.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

