BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

