BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 106.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
