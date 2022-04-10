BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,396,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.