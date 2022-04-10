BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,010,625 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.