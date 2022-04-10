BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 11,715 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of ZG opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.