Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.86. 1,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 450,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Berry alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $994.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. CarVal Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $20,564,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 2.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.