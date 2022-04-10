Berenberg Bank Cuts Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 390

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.64) to GBX 390 ($5.11) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.49) to GBX 460 ($6.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

LON:MOON opened at GBX 220.20 ($2.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 308.47. The company has a market capitalization of £753.33 million and a PE ratio of 137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.47).

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Niall Wass purchased 2,640 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,490.75).

