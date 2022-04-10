Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €269.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €247.75 ($272.25).

Shares of ALV opened at €216.95 ($238.41) on Wednesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($227.25). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €213.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €207.94.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

