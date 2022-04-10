Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,475. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.