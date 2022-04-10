Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.06. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 233,913 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,217,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 53,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,564. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

