Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BTEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

