Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 308,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Baxter International worth $124,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 4,260,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,290. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

