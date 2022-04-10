Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $2.39 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00005572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $37,978.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

