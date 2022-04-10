Barrington Research Lowers Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Market Perform

Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Landec from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

