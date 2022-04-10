Barclays Trims Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Target Price to GBX 2,500

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.41) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,503.33 ($32.83).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF opened at GBX 1,662 ($21.80) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,793.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,890.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,528 ($33.15).

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.44), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,048,167.45).

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.