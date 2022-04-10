Barclays Downgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Equal Weight

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $190.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.46.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.