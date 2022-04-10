Barclays Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.59 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,222,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

