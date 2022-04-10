Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

