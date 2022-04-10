Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $171.05

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.05 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 163.65 ($2.15). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.15), with a volume of 558,277 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.46. The stock has a market cap of £514.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.02.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Kevin Troup bought 5,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £8,450 ($11,081.97).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.