Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HSBC from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $224.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

